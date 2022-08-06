Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

