Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

