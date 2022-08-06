Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $414,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.