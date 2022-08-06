Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.