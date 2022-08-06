Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

