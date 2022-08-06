Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CrowdStrike by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $191.17 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

