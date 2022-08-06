Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.