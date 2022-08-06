Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $8,212,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.73.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

