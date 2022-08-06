Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.
In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,671,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,202,302.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,307 shares of company stock worth $26,998,410 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $14,820,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 108.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $2,881,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
