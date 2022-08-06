Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 216 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

