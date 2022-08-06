Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after buying an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144,446 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

