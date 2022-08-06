Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of K opened at $75.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.