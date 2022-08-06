Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after buying an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

