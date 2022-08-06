Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,629,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

