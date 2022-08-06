AIA Group Ltd Has $177,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

