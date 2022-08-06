State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 3.8 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.