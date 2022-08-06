State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,386 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXP opened at $86.59 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

