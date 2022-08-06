Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 0.8 %

OMF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.