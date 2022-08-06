V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

VFC stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

