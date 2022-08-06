419,390 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 419,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 241,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.