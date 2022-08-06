419,390 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 419,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 241,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
NYSE CNX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
