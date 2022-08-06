Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.