Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25.

