Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of OneMain worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Trading Down 0.8 %

OMF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

