Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 259 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

