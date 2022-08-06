Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,142 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $292.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

