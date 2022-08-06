Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $250.21 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

