Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,982 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.86.

Shares of LIN opened at $301.97 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

