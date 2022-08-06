State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

