JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
