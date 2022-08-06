Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

