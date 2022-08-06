Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.44 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

