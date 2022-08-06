RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 16,283 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

C opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

