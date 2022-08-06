RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 687 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $10,251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $8,226,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

