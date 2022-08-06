Morgan Stanley Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $239.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $239.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPLA opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock worth $14,822,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

