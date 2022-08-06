William Blair Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIR. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

