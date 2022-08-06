Cowen Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
