Cowen Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

