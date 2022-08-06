Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

