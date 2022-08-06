RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

