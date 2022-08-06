RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MTB opened at $178.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

About M&T Bank



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

