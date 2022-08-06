Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELP stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

