Evercore ISI Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $136.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.43.

PayPal stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

