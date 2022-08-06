Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

