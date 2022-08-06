Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

