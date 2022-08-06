Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.35. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

