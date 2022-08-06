Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,353,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PFG opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

