Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,495 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

