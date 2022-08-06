State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,296 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

