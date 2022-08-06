Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 438,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,478,000 after buying an additional 261,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 687,460 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 1,178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ROIC opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
