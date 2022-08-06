Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $333,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.