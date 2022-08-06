Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

